RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia cuts gas to 2 NATO nations | US urges more arms for Ukraine | Agreement made on key Ukraine evacuation | Photos
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

April 27, 2022, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Toronto 12 6 .667 _
New York 11 6 .647 ½
Tampa Bay 9 8 .529
Boston 7 11 .389 5
Baltimore 6 11 .353

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 9 8 .529 _
Cleveland 7 10 .412 2
Kansas City 6 9 .400 2
Chicago 6 10 .375
Detroit 6 10 .375

West Division

W L Pct GB
Seattle 11 6 .647 _
Los Angeles 11 7 .611 ½
Oakland 9 9 .500
Houston 8 9 .471 3
Texas 6 11 .353 5

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 14 5 .737 _
Miami 8 8 .500
Atlanta 8 10 .444
Philadelphia 8 10 .444
Washington 6 13 .316 8

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 11 7 .611 _
St. Louis 9 7 .563 1
Pittsburgh 8 9 .471
Chicago 7 10 .412
Cincinnati 3 14 .176

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Francisco 13 5 .722 _
Los Angeles 12 5 .706 ½
San Diego 11 7 .611 2
Colorado 10 7 .588
Arizona 7 11 .389 6

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle 8, Tampa Bay 4

N.Y. Yankees 12, Baltimore 8

Kansas City 6, Chicago White Sox 0

Minnesota 5, Detroit 4

Toronto 6, Boston 5, 10 innings

Houston 5, Texas 1

L.A. Angels 4, Cleveland 1

San Francisco 8, Oakland 2

Wednesday’s Games

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore (Zimmermann 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-1), 1:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 1-1) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 1:10 p.m.

Seattle (Flexen 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Kluber 0-1), 1:10 p.m.

Houston (Verlander 1-1) at Texas (Pérez 0-2), 2:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Keller 0-2) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Boston (TBD) at Toronto (Manoah 3-0), 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Quantrill 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-1), 4:07 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Seattle at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

Atlanta 3, Chicago Cubs 1

San Diego 9, Cincinnati 6

Milwaukee 12, Pittsburgh 8

Philadelphia 10, Colorado 3

Miami 5, Washington 2

N.Y. Mets 3, St. Louis 0

Arizona 5, L.A. Dodgers 3

San Francisco 8, Oakland 2

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee (Peralta 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-1), 12:35 p.m.

San Diego (Martinez 0-2) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-2), 12:35 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 1-1) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-3), 1:05 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 0-3) at Washington (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 1-1) at Atlanta (Wright 2-0), 7:20 p.m.

Arizona (Castellanos 1-0) at St. Louis (Hudson 1-1), 7:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

San Diego at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Seattle at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Detroit at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Washington at San Francisco, 10:15 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

NSA quietly re-awarded its Wild and Stormy cloud contract

Innovation in federal agencies is hard, but possible with these tips

McDonough: 6 VA health care workers fired for not following COVID-19 workplace protocols

Military housing company derelict in duties even after guilty plea, Senate finds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up