Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

April 26, 2022, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Toronto 11 6 .647 _
New York 10 6 .625 ½
Tampa Bay 9 7 .563
Boston 7 10 .412 4
Baltimore 6 10 .375

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 8 8 .500 _
Cleveland 7 9 .438 1
Chicago 6 9 .400
Detroit 6 9 .400
Kansas City 5 9 .357 2

West Division

W L Pct GB
Seattle 10 6 .625 _
Los Angeles 10 7 .588 ½
Oakland 9 8 .529
Houston 7 9 .438 3
Texas 6 10 .375 4

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 13 5 .722 _
Miami 7 8 .467
Atlanta 7 10 .412
Philadelphia 7 10 .412
Washington 6 12 .333 7

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 9 6 .600 _
Milwaukee 10 7 .588 _
Pittsburgh 8 8 .500
Chicago 7 9 .438
Cincinnati 3 13 .188

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 12 4 .750 _
San Francisco 12 5 .706 ½
Colorado 10 6 .625 2
San Diego 10 7 .588
Arizona 6 11 .353

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

Toronto 6, Boston 2

Texas 6, Houston 2

L.A. Angels 3, Cleveland 0

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle (Gonzales 1-1) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 0-1), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Wells 0-2) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Wacha 1-0) at Toronto (Stripling 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 2-1), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Pineda 1-0) at Minnesota (Ryan 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Javier 0-0) at Texas (Otto 1-0), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Plesac 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 1-2), 9:38 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 2-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 1:05 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 2:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Monday’s Games

San Francisco 4, Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia 8, Colorado 2

N.Y. Mets 5, St. Louis 2

L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 0

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets (Carrasco 1-0) at St. Louis (Matz 2-1), 1:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Urías 1-1) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 3:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Ashby 0-2) at Pittsburgh (Wilson 0-0), 6:35 p.m.

San Diego (Gore 1-0) at Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-3), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Feltner 0-0) at Philadelphia (Suárez 1-0), 6:45 p.m.

Miami (López 2-0) at Washington (Fedde 1-1), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Leiter Jr. 0-1) at Atlanta (Morton 1-2), 7:20 p.m.

Oakland (Blackburn 2-0) at San Francisco (TBD), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 1:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Arizona at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

