Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

April 25, 2022, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 10 6 .625 _
Toronto 10 6 .625 _
Tampa Bay 9 7 .563 1
Boston 7 9 .438 3
Baltimore 6 10 .375 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Minnesota 8 8 .500 _
Cleveland 7 8 .467 ½
Chicago 6 9 .400
Detroit 6 9 .400
Kansas City 5 9 .357 2

West Division

W L Pct GB
Seattle 10 6 .625 _
Los Angeles 9 7 .563 1
Oakland 9 8 .529
Houston 7 8 .467
Texas 5 10 .333

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 12 5 .706 _
Miami 7 8 .467 4
Atlanta 7 10 .412 5
Philadelphia 6 10 .375
Washington 6 12 .333

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 9 5 .643 _
Milwaukee 10 6 .625 _
Pittsburgh 8 8 .500 2
Chicago 7 9 .438 3
Cincinnati 3 13 .188 7

West Division

W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 11 4 .733 _
San Francisco 11 5 .688 ½
Colorado 10 5 .667 1
San Diego 10 7 .588 2
Arizona 6 10 .375

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Boston 2

Colorado 6, Detroit 2

N.Y. Yankees 10, Cleveland 2

Houston 8, Toronto 7, 10 innings

Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 4, 10 innings

Oakland 2, Texas 0

L.A. Angels 7, Baltimore 6

Seattle 5, Kansas City 4, 12 innings

Monday’s Games

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Seattle (Gilbert 2-0) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Lyles 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-0), 7:05 p.m.

Boston (Pivetta 0-3) at Toronto (Gausman 1-1), 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City (Lynch 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Detroit (Rodriguez 0-1) at Minnesota (Paddack 0-2), 7:40 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 0-2) at Texas (Hearn 0-1), 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 9:38 p.m.

Oakland (Jefferies 1-2) at San Francisco (Rodón 2-0), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Colorado 6, Detroit 2

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 12, Washington 3

Miami 5, Atlanta 4

Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 3

N.Y. Mets 6, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 10, San Diego 2

Milwaukee 1, Philadelphia 0

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-3), 6:35 p.m.

San Diego (Musgrove 2-0) at Cincinnati (Sanmartin 0-2), 6:40 p.m.

Colorado (Márquez 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-1), 6:45 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-0) at Washington (Gray 2-1), 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-2) at Atlanta (Fried 1-2), 7:20 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 2-1) at St. Louis (Hicks 1-1), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-0) at Arizona (Davies 1-1), 9:40 p.m.

Oakland (Jefferies 1-2) at San Francisco (Rodón 2-0), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

San Diego at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

