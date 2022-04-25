All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|10
|6
|.625
|_
|Toronto
|10
|6
|.625
|_
|Tampa Bay
|9
|7
|.563
|1
|Boston
|7
|9
|.438
|3
|Baltimore
|6
|10
|.375
|4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|8
|8
|.500
|_
|Cleveland
|7
|8
|.467
|½
|Chicago
|6
|9
|.400
|1½
|Detroit
|6
|9
|.400
|1½
|Kansas City
|5
|9
|.357
|2
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|10
|6
|.625
|_
|Los Angeles
|9
|7
|.563
|1
|Oakland
|9
|8
|.529
|1½
|Houston
|7
|8
|.467
|2½
|Texas
|5
|10
|.333
|4½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|12
|5
|.706
|_
|Miami
|7
|8
|.467
|4
|Atlanta
|7
|10
|.412
|5
|Philadelphia
|6
|10
|.375
|5½
|Washington
|6
|12
|.333
|6½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|St. Louis
|9
|5
|.643
|_
|Milwaukee
|10
|6
|.625
|_
|Pittsburgh
|8
|8
|.500
|2
|Chicago
|7
|9
|.438
|3
|Cincinnati
|3
|13
|.188
|7
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|11
|4
|.733
|_
|San Francisco
|11
|5
|.688
|½
|Colorado
|10
|5
|.667
|1
|San Diego
|10
|7
|.588
|2
|Arizona
|6
|10
|.375
|5½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Boston 2
Colorado 6, Detroit 2
N.Y. Yankees 10, Cleveland 2
Houston 8, Toronto 7, 10 innings
Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 4, 10 innings
Oakland 2, Texas 0
L.A. Angels 7, Baltimore 6
Seattle 5, Kansas City 4, 12 innings
Monday’s Games
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Seattle (Gilbert 2-0) at Tampa Bay (Fleming 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Lyles 1-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Boston (Pivetta 0-3) at Toronto (Gausman 1-1), 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City (Lynch 1-1) at Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-1), 7:10 p.m.
Detroit (Rodriguez 0-1) at Minnesota (Paddack 0-2), 7:40 p.m.
Houston (Odorizzi 0-2) at Texas (Hearn 0-1), 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland (McKenzie 0-1) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 9:38 p.m.
Oakland (Jefferies 1-2) at San Francisco (Rodón 2-0), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Boston at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Detroit at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Colorado 6, Detroit 2
Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 1
San Francisco 12, Washington 3
Miami 5, Atlanta 4
Pittsburgh 4, Chicago Cubs 3
N.Y. Mets 6, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 10, San Diego 2
Milwaukee 1, Philadelphia 0
Monday’s Games
San Francisco at Milwaukee, 6:10 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Milwaukee (Woodruff 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-3), 6:35 p.m.
San Diego (Musgrove 2-0) at Cincinnati (Sanmartin 0-2), 6:40 p.m.
Colorado (Márquez 0-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 0-1), 6:45 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 1-0) at Washington (Gray 2-1), 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-2) at Atlanta (Fried 1-2), 7:20 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 2-1) at St. Louis (Hicks 1-1), 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 1-0) at Arizona (Davies 1-1), 9:40 p.m.
Oakland (Jefferies 1-2) at San Francisco (Rodón 2-0), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.
San Diego at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
Colorado at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Oakland at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.