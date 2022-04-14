RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live Updates | Russia accuses Ukraine of border airstrikes | Ukraine says it damaged Russian flagship | Kremlin crackdown silences protests | Portland soccer teams to play charity game for Ukraine | Photos
Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

April 14, 2022, 10:02 AM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 4 2 .667 _
Toronto 4 2 .667 _
Boston 3 3 .500 1
New York 3 3 .500 1
Baltimore 1 5 .167 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 4 1 .800 _
Cleveland 4 2 .667 ½
Kansas City 2 3 .400 2
Detroit 2 4 .333
Minnesota 2 4 .333

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 4 2 .667 _
Los Angeles 3 3 .500 1
Oakland 3 3 .500 1
Seattle 2 4 .333 2
Texas 1 4 .200

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 5 2 .714 _
Philadelphia 3 3 .500
Atlanta 3 4 .429 2
Washington 3 4 .429 2
Miami 1 4 .200 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB
St. Louis 3 1 .750 _
Chicago 3 2 .600 ½
Milwaukee 3 3 .500 1
Pittsburgh 2 3 .400
Cincinnati 2 4 .333 2

West Division

W L Pct GB
Colorado 4 1 .800 _
San Francisco 4 2 .667 ½
Los Angeles 3 2 .600 1
San Diego 4 3 .571 1
Arizona 2 4 .333

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 0

Boston 9, Detroit 7

Arizona 3, Houston 2, 10 innings

Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Seattle 4

Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 2

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota (Ryan 0-1) at Boston (Pivetta 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0) at Baltimore (Lyles 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Jefferies 1-0) at Toronto (Stripling 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 0-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 0-1), 9:42 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 3, Atlanta 1

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 0

N.Y. Mets 9, Philadelphia 6

San Francisco 2, San Diego 1

Arizona 3, Houston 2, 10 innings

Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 2

Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 5:14 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona (Davies 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0) at Miami (López 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 1-0) at San Diego (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

