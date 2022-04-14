All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 4 2 .667 _ Toronto 4 2 .667 _…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 4 2 .667 _ Toronto 4 2 .667 _ Boston 3 3 .500 1 New York 3 3 .500 1 Baltimore 1 5 .167 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 4 1 .800 _ Cleveland 4 2 .667 ½ Kansas City 2 3 .400 2 Detroit 2 4 .333 2½ Minnesota 2 4 .333 2½

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 4 2 .667 _ Los Angeles 3 3 .500 1 Oakland 3 3 .500 1 Seattle 2 4 .333 2 Texas 1 4 .200 2½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 5 2 .714 _ Philadelphia 3 3 .500 1½ Atlanta 3 4 .429 2 Washington 3 4 .429 2 Miami 1 4 .200 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 3 1 .750 _ Chicago 3 2 .600 ½ Milwaukee 3 3 .500 1 Pittsburgh 2 3 .400 1½ Cincinnati 2 4 .333 2

West Division

W L Pct GB Colorado 4 1 .800 _ San Francisco 4 2 .667 ½ Los Angeles 3 2 .600 1 San Diego 4 3 .571 1 Arizona 2 4 .333 2½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 0

Boston 9, Detroit 7

Arizona 3, Houston 2, 10 innings

Oakland 4, Tampa Bay 2

Chicago White Sox 6, Seattle 4

Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 2

Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Minnesota (Ryan 0-1) at Boston (Pivetta 0-1), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0) at Baltimore (Lyles 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Jefferies 1-0) at Toronto (Stripling 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Chicago White Sox (Cease 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Detmers 0-0) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 0-1) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-1), 8:10 p.m.

Houston (Odorizzi 0-0) at Seattle (Gonzales 0-1), 9:42 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Oakland at Toronto, 3:07 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 4:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Wednesday’s Games

Washington 3, Atlanta 1

Pittsburgh 6, Chicago Cubs 2

Cleveland 7, Cincinnati 3

L.A. Dodgers 7, Minnesota 0

N.Y. Mets 9, Philadelphia 6

San Francisco 2, San Diego 1

Arizona 3, Houston 2, 10 innings

Milwaukee 4, Baltimore 2

Kansas City at St. Louis, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 5:14 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Arizona (Davies 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Bassitt 1-0), 1:10 p.m.

Washington (Fedde 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Keller 0-1), 6:35 p.m.

Philadelphia (Eflin 0-0) at Miami (López 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco (Rodón 0-0) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 0-0) at Milwaukee (Peralta 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Stroman 0-0) at Colorado (Márquez 0-0), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 1-0) at San Diego (TBD), 9:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Gutierrez 0-1) at L.A. Dodgers (Gonsolin 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta at San Diego, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at Miami, 6:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Washington at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m.

St. Louis at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Colorado, 8:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.