RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War shrinking Ukraine's economy | Russia boosts firepower | PHOTOS: Russia-Ukraine war, April 8-11
Home » Sports » Baseball Glance

Baseball Glance

The Associated Press

April 11, 2022, 10:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 3 0 1.000 _
New York 2 1 .667 1
Toronto 2 1 .667 1
Boston 1 2 .333 2
Baltimore 0 3 .000 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 2 1 .667 _
Kansas City 2 1 .667 _
Cleveland 1 2 .333 1
Detroit 1 2 .333 1
Minnesota 1 2 .333 1

West Division

W L Pct GB
Houston 3 1 .750 _
Seattle 2 1 .667 ½
Oakland 1 2 .333
Texas 1 2 .333
Los Angeles 1 3 .250 2

___

East Division

W L Pct GB
New York 3 1 .750 _
Philadelphia 2 1 .667 ½
Atlanta 2 2 .500 1
Miami 1 2 .333
Washington 1 3 .250 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB
Chicago 2 1 .667 _
St. Louis 2 1 .667 _
Cincinnati 2 2 .500 ½
Milwaukee 1 2 .333 1
Pittsburgh 1 2 .333 1

West Division

W L Pct GB
San Diego 3 1 .750 _
Colorado 2 1 .667 ½
San Francisco 2 1 .667 ½
Los Angeles 1 2 .333
Arizona 1 3 .250 2

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Oakland 4, Philadelphia 1

Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 0

Texas 12, Toronto 6

Cleveland 17, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 10, Seattle 4

Houston 4, L.A. Angels 1

Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Hill 0-0) at Detroit (Alexander 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Brash 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Oller 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-0) at St. Louis (Hicks 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 0-0) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 0-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Oakland 4, Philadelphia 1

Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 3

Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Pittsburgh 9, St. Louis 4

Colorado 9, L.A. Dodgers 4

San Francisco 3, Miami 2

San Diego 10, Arizona 5

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-0), 4:12 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0), 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 0-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-0) at St. Louis (Hicks 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 0-0) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 0-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 0-0) at San Francisco (Cobb 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DoD offering up to $3 million to help make 5G more compatible

VA looking into 'root cause' of EHR outage that also hit DoD, Coast Guard

State Dept lets federal employees renew their passports online ahead of public launch

Appeals court sees high bar to restoring federal contractor vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up