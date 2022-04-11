All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 3 0 1.000 _ New York 2 1 .667…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Tampa Bay 3 0 1.000 _ New York 2 1 .667 1 Toronto 2 1 .667 1 Boston 1 2 .333 2 Baltimore 0 3 .000 3

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 2 1 .667 _ Kansas City 2 1 .667 _ Cleveland 1 2 .333 1 Detroit 1 2 .333 1 Minnesota 1 2 .333 1

West Division

W L Pct GB Houston 3 1 .750 _ Seattle 2 1 .667 ½ Oakland 1 2 .333 1½ Texas 1 2 .333 1½ Los Angeles 1 3 .250 2

___

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 3 1 .750 _ Philadelphia 2 1 .667 ½ Atlanta 2 2 .500 1 Miami 1 2 .333 1½ Washington 1 3 .250 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 2 1 .667 _ St. Louis 2 1 .667 _ Cincinnati 2 2 .500 ½ Milwaukee 1 2 .333 1 Pittsburgh 1 2 .333 1

West Division

W L Pct GB San Diego 3 1 .750 _ Colorado 2 1 .667 ½ San Francisco 2 1 .667 ½ Los Angeles 1 2 .333 1½ Arizona 1 3 .250 2

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Oakland 4, Philadelphia 1

Chicago White Sox 10, Detroit 1

Tampa Bay 8, Baltimore 0

Texas 12, Toronto 6

Cleveland 17, Kansas City 3

Minnesota 10, Seattle 4

Houston 4, L.A. Angels 1

Boston 4, N.Y. Yankees 3

Monday’s Games

Cleveland at Kansas City, 2:10 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston (Hill 0-0) at Detroit (Alexander 0-0), 1:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Brash 0-0) at Chicago White Sox (Velasquez 0-0), 4:10 p.m.

Oakland (Oller 0-0) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 0-0), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Kikuchi 0-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes Jr. 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-0) at St. Louis (Hicks 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 0-0) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 0-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Oakland 4, Philadelphia 1

Washington 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Cincinnati 6, Atlanta 3

Milwaukee 5, Chicago Cubs 4

Pittsburgh 9, St. Louis 4

Colorado 9, L.A. Dodgers 4

San Francisco 3, Miami 2

San Diego 10, Arizona 5

Monday’s Games

Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Colorado at Texas, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 6:45 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland (Bieber 0-0) at Cincinnati (Mahle 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Smyly 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Quintana 0-0), 4:12 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Megill 1-0) at Philadelphia (Wheeler 0-0), 6:45 p.m.

Milwaukee (Lauer 0-0) at Baltimore (TBD), 7:05 p.m.

Miami (Luzardo 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0), 7:07 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 0-1) at Atlanta (TBD), 7:20 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Heaney 0-0) at Minnesota (Archer 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

Kansas City (Greinke 0-0) at St. Louis (Hicks 0-0), 7:45 p.m.

Colorado (Kuhl 0-0) at Texas (TBD), 8:05 p.m.

Houston (Garcia 0-0) at Arizona (Gallen 0-0), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Darvish 0-0) at San Francisco (Cobb 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Washington at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Kansas City at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

Houston at Arizona, 3:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Milwaukee at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

