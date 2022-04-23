Barcelona Open semifinals suspended because of rain

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The semifinals of the Barcelona Open have been suspended because of rain and will be finished…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The semifinals of the Barcelona Open have been suspended because of rain and will be finished on the same day as the final, organizers said on Saturday.

The matches between Carlos Alcaraz and Alex de Minaur and between Pablo Carreno and Diego Schwartzman were both paused with the score 2-2 in the first set. They will restart at 11 a.m. local time (0900 GMT) on Sunday.

After waiting hours for the weather to improve, both semifinals started late but had to be quickly called off after it began raining again.

Rain has plagued the outdoor clay-court tournament this week. Organizers had to schedule the third round and the quarterfinals on Friday to make up for lost playing time due to rain delays.

