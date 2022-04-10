Bangladesh loses Mushfiqur just before lunch, 210-7 vs. SA

GQEBERHA, South Africa (AP) — Bangladesh lost the key wickets of Mushfiqur Rahim and Yasir Ali and struggled to 210-7…

GQEBERHA, South Africa (AP) — Bangladesh lost the key wickets of Mushfiqur Rahim and Yasir Ali and struggled to 210-7 in the second test against South Africa on Sunday.

Mushfiqur gave his wicket away two balls after reaching his half-century when he tried a reverse sweep in spinner Simon Harmer’s first over of the day, which was just before the lunch break.

The ball rattled into Mushfiqur’s off stump, sending him off for 51 and leaving the tourists still 243 runs behind South Africa’s first-innings score of 453 at lunch on the third day.

South Africa had Bangladesh 139-5 overnight but was held up by a 20-minute rain delay in the morning.

When play started, there was still time for South Africa to claim the two wickets it really wanted after Mushfiqur and Yasir had resisted for a 70-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

It was ended when Yasir went for 46, caught and bowled by left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj.

Harmer’s first over of the day was action-packed. Mushfiqur hit a sweep for four off the first ball to go past 50. He survived an lbw appeal second ball, which replays showed should have been given out. He then missed his reverse sweep third ball and saw his off stump knocked out of the ground.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was 9 not out and Taijul Islam 0 not out at lunch but South Africa appeared to be on course to take a big first-innings lead. South Africa already leads the two-test series 1-0.

Keshav and Harmer had one wicket each while seamer Wiaan Mulder had 3-25 and was South Africa’s best bowler on the second day to put Bangladesh in trouble.

