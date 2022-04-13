AUTO RACING: Bristol dirt wraps NASCAR’s short track spree

All Times Eastern NASCAR CUP SERIES Food City Dirt Race Site: Bristol, Tennessee Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:05p.m. and 6:35 p.m.;…

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Food City Dirt Race

Site: Bristol, Tennessee

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:05p.m. and 6:35 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying (four heat races), 6 p.m.; Sunday, race, 7 p.m.

.Track: Bristol Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 250 laps, 125.5 miles.

Last year: Joey Logano won after starting 10th.

Last race: William Byron overcame a final restart and a last-lap bump from Logano at Martinsville to become the first multiple-race winner in the series.

Fast facts: Byron led 212 laps after Hendrick Motorsports teammate and pole-sitter Chase Elliott led the first 185. … Hendrick became the first team in history to lead 10,000 laps at one track. The organization has also won four of the eight races run this year. … Elliott leads Ryan Blaney by three points in the standings. Byron is 12 back. Neither of the top two have won this season.

Next race: April 24, Talladega, Alabama.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Last race: Brandon Jones passed the dominant car of Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Ty Gibbs on the last lap of overtime to win at Martinsville.

Next race: April 23, Talladega, Alabama.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt

Site: Bristol, Tennessee.

Schedule: Friday practice, 3:05 p.m. and 5:35 p.m.; Saturday, qualifying (four heat races), 4:30 p.m., and race, 8 p.m.

Track: Bristol Motor Speedway.

Race distance: 150 laps, 75 miles

Last year: Martin Truex Jr. won after starting 15th.

Last race: William Byron took the lead when the leaders pitted on lap 104 of 200 and made his older tires stand up to win at Martinsville.

Fast facts: The victory was Byron’s first in the series since 2016. He led all but two of the final 96 laps. … 2016 series champion Johnny Sauter finished second in just his second start of the season. … Zane Smith went wire-to-wire to win the first stage and Ben Rhodes won the second. … There were 11 cautions for 71 laps. … Rhodes leads the standings by four points over Chandler Smith.

Next race: May 6, Darlington, South Carolina.

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Charles Leclerc won the pole and completed a dominant weekend in his Ferrari by winning the race, too, in the Australian Grand Prix.

Next race: April 24, Imola, Italy.

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: : Josef Newgarden won for the first time on the downtown streets of Long Beach, holding off Romain Grosjean to make Team Penske 3 for 3 to open the IndyCar season. Newgarden led a race-high 32 laps to win a second consecutive race. Penske teammate Scott McLaughlin won the opener at St. Petersburg, then Newgarden won at Texas and now Long Beach to bump McLaughlin from the championship lead. Newgarden passed McLaughlin in the final turn at Texas to give Team Penske victories in the season’s first two races.

Next race: May 1, Birmingham, Alabama.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA DRAG RACING

Last event: Brittany Force won in Top Fuel and Ron Capps won in Funny Car at Las Vegas.

Next event: April 24, Baytown, Texas.

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS

Next events: April 15-16, Peveley, Missouri.

Online: http://worldofoutlaws.com/sprintcars

