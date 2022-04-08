RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Food prices soar | Celebrities voice support | Arlington sends supplies to Ukraine | Photos
Home » Sports » Austin's Dominguez suspended amid…

Austin’s Dominguez suspended amid misconduct investigation

The Associated Press

April 8, 2022, 8:09 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Major League Soccer suspended Austin forward Cecilio Dominguez on Friday as it investigates possible off-field misconduct that it didn’t disclose.

The league said it suspended Dominguez after receiving preliminary information gathered by the club. The move bars Dominguez from engaging in team activities while under investigation. The league statement said MLS officials would stay in touch with the club and the MLS Players Association during its investigation.

Team spokesman Ryan Madden said Austin FC would have no further comment Friday night.

Dominguez has been a key player for the club in its first two seasons. The 27-year-old Paraguayan was among the team’s first signings, joining the team from Argentina club Independiente as Austin’s first Designated Player. The league had just announced Thursday he had received his U.S. green card and would not longer occupy an international player roster spot.

Dominguez has nine career goals and four assists over two seasons. He has two goals this season as Austin heads into the weekend fourth in the Western Conference. Austin hosts Minnesota on Sunday.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

DoD offering up to $3 million to help make 5G more compatible

VA looking into 'root cause' of EHR outage that also hit DoD, Coast Guard

House lawmakers push hiring reforms for federal jobs

Data centers pose prime opportunity to cut federal electricity consumption

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up