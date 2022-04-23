RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russians try to storm Mariupol plant | Deepening Putin pain: West studies oil and gas | Ukrainian village faces a churchless Easter | Photos
Aston Villa snaps losing streak with 0-0 draw at Leicester

The Associated Press

April 23, 2022, 12:49 PM

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Aston Villa snapped a four-game losing streak with a 0-0 draw at Leicester in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Steven Gerrard will take it — the last time Villa lost five straight it cost Dean Smith his job as manager. The Liverpool great replaced him in November.

Leicester striker Jamie Vardy returned after missing six weeks with a knee injury, coming on in the 71st minute at King Power Stadium but having little impact.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall went high and wide in the 70th on a shot from just outside the area as Leicester pressured Villa’s defense. Ten minutes later, James Maddison curled a free kick around the wall from 25 yards but Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez turned it away.

Villa had a couple of late chances but Emiliano Buendia shot wide right in the 86th and Ollie Watkins’ left-footed effort was blocked inside the area by Wesley Fofana in stoppage time.

Mid-table Leicester hosts Roma in the first leg of the Europa Conference League semifinals on Thursday.

Villa is in 15th place and hasn’t won since March 10, but its next two games are against last-placed Norwich and relegation-threatened Burnley.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

