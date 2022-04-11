RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War shrinking Ukraine's economy | Russia boosts firepower | PHOTOS: Russia-Ukraine war, April 8-11
American Haji Wright scores twice for Turkey’s Antalyaspor

The Associated Press

April 11, 2022, 6:45 PM

American forward Haji Wright scored twice to help Antalyaspor to a 4-1 win over visiting Hatayspor on Monday in the Turkish league.

Wright received a pass deep on the left flank, dribbled down the end line and beat goalkeeper goalkeeper Munir from a sharp angle with a right-foot shot in the 16th minute. Wright made it 3-0 with a goal in the 35th.

A 24-year-old from Los Angeles, Wright has nine goals in 26 league matches this season while on loan to Antalyaspor, including a hat trick against Rizespor last Aug. 27.

After debuting for Schalke in 2018-19 and making seven Bundesliga appearances, Wright spent 2019-20 at the Dutch club Venlo and 2020-21 with Denmark’s SønderjyskE. Wright played for the U.S. at the 2015 Under-17 World Cup.

