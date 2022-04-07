RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Fighting looms over eastern front | Ukraine seeks arms from NATO | Why is Russia focus on the east? | Photos
A brief look at the opening round of the Masters

The Associated Press

April 7, 2022, 8:01 PM

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A brief look at the opening round Thursday at the Masters (all times EDT):

LEADING: Sungjae Im had a 5-under 67 for a one-shot lead.

TRAILING: Cam Smith at 68. Former Masters champions Dustin Johnson and Danny Willett, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and Joaquin Nieman at 69.

INSPIRING: Tiger Woods, returning to major competition for the first time since severely injuring his right leg in a car accident in February 2021, shot a 1-under 71.

STRUGGLING: John Rahm (74), Justin Spieth (74), Brooks Koepka (74), Justin Thomas (76), Bryson DeChambeau (76).

SHOT OF THE DAY: Niemann provided the first eagle at the par-4 ninth since 2013 when his wedge from 105 yards landed well past the flag and spun back down the slope into the hole.

KEY STATISTIC: Im’s 67 marked the highest score to lead after the opening round since Bill Haas posted a 68 in the first round in 2014.

NOTEWORTHY: Smith is the second player since 1983 to post multiple double bogeys and shoot 68 or better since Rickie Fowler also shot 68 in the first round in 2013.

QUOTEWORTHY: “To see where I’ve been … to get from there to here, it was no easy task.” Woods after his first round at Augusta since the final round in 2020.

TELEVISION: Friday, 3-7:30 p.m. (ESPN);

KEY TEE TIMES: Im 9:39 a.m., Smith 1:30 p.m., Woods 1:41 p.m.

