RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine cracks down on ‘traitors’ | Russian advance crawls | Women train to find landmines | Va. breweries band together to help Ukraine
Home » Sports » 72-year-old John Force tops…

72-year-old John Force tops NHRA Funny Car qualifying

The Associated Press

April 30, 2022, 6:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — John Force topped Funny Car qualifying Saturday with his zMAX Dragway-record run Friday night in the Circle K NHRA Four-Wide Nationals.

The 72-year-old Force, a 16-time Funny Car season champion, had a 3.850-second pass at 334.24 mph in a Chevrolet Camaro, eclipsing the track record of 3.851 set by daughter Courtney Force five years ago.

Justin Ashley led the Top Fuel field with his Friday pass of 3.669 at 331.77. Angelle Sampey topped the Pro Stock Motorcycle lineup with a 6.714 at 201.16 on Saturday on a Suzuki.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

OPM to broaden “ban the box” opportunities for formerly incarcerated workers

House lawmakers seek VA EHR pause, 'gravely concerned' for patient safety

Bipartisan legislators push 5.1% pay raise for all feds

NGA looks to speed up software development with key metrics, ‘CORE’ capabilities

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up