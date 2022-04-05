RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | More Russian troops in the east | For Russian diplomats, disinfo is part of job | Apartment block reflects new Ukraine
5-time Grand Slam champ Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant

The Associated Press

April 19, 2022, 8:40 PM

Maria Sharapova says she is pregnant.

The five-time Grand Slam tennis champion, who retired from the sport in February 2020, delivered the news via a social media post on Tuesday — her 35th birthday.

“Precious beginnings!!!” Sharapova wrote, adding: “Eating birthday cake for two has always been my specialty.”

She announced her engagement to Alexander Gilkes in December 2020.

