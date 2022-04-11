2022 WNBA Draft Selections

NEW YORK (AP) — Selections from the 2022 WNBA draft held Monday with team, player, and college: First Round 1.…

Listen now to WTOP News

NEW YORK (AP) — Selections from the 2022 WNBA draft held Monday with team, player, and college:

First Round

1. Atlanta, Rhyne Howard, Kentucky.

2. Indiana, NaLyssa Smith, Baylor.

3. Washington, Shakira Austin, Mississippi.

4. Indiana, Emily Engstler, Louisville.

5. New York, Nyara Sabally, Oregon.

6. Indiana, Lexie Hull, Stanford.

7. Dallas, Veronica Burton, Northwestern.

8. Las Vegas, Mya Hollingshed, Colorado.

9. Los Angeles, Rae Burrell, Tennessee.

10. Indiana, Queen Egbo, Baylor.

11. Las Vegas, Kierstan Bell, Florida Gulf Coast.

12. Connecticut, Nia Clouden, Michigan St.

Second Round

13. Las Vegas, Khayla Pointer, LSU.

14. Washington, Christyn Williams, UConn.

15. Atlanta, Naz Hillmon, Michigan.

16. Los Angeles, Kianna Smith, Louisville.

17. Seattle, Elissa Cunane, NC State.

18. New York, Lorela Cubaj, Georgia Tech.

19. Los Angeles, Olivia Nelson-Ododa, UConn.

20. Indiana, Destanni Henderson, South Carolina.

21. Seattle, Evina Westbrook, UConn.

22. Minnesota, Kayla Jones, NC State.

23. Las Vegas, Aisha Sheppard, Virginia Tech.

24. Connecticut, Jordan Lewis, Baylor.

Third Round

25. Indiana, Ameshya Williams-Holliday, Jackson St.

26. Phoenix, Maya Dodson, Notre Dame.

27. Los Angeles, Amy Atwell, Hawaii.

28. Minnesota, Hannah Sjerven, South Dakota.

29. New York, Sika Kone, Mali.

30. Dallas, Jasmine Dickey, Delaware.

31. Dallas, Jaz Bond, North Florida.

32. Phoenix, Macee Williams, IUPUI.

33. Seattle, Jade Melbourne, Australia.

34. Indiana, Ali Patberg, Indiana.

35. Las Vegas, Faustine Aifuwa, LSU.

36. Connecticut, Kiara Smith, Florida.

end

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.