2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Inductees

The Associated Press

April 2, 2022, 2:05 PM

North American Committe — Hugh Evans, referee; Manu Ginobili, player; Tim Hardaway, player; Bob Huggins, coach; George Karl, coach.

Women’s Committee — Swin Cash, player; Marianne Stanley, coach; Lindsay Whalen, player.

Direct Elect Members

Veterans Direct Elect Committee — Lou Hudson, player.

Direct Elect Contributor Committee — Larry Costello, contributor; Del Harris, contributor.

Women’s Veterans Direct Elect Committee — Theresa Shank-Grentz, player.

International Direct Elect Committee — Radivoj Korac, player.

