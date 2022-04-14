2022 Baseball Payrolls, List

NEW YORK (AP) — Payrolls for the opening day rosters of the 30 major league teams. Figures were obtained by…

NEW YORK (AP) — Payrolls for the opening day rosters of the 30 major league teams. Figures were obtained by The Associated Press from management and player sources and include salaries and pro-rated shares of signing bonuses for players on the 28-man active roster, injured lists, the bereavement list and restricted list. In some cases, parts of salaries deferred without interest are discounted to reflect present-day values. Adjustments includes cash transactions in trades, signing bonuses that are responsibility of club that agreed to contract, option buyouts and termination pay for released players and players on the voluntary retired list.

Team Payroll Los Angeles Dodgers $284,730,745 New York Mets 265,998,338 N.Y. Yankees 236,838,214 Philadelphia 224,448,846 San Diego 211,968,286 Boston 211,865,559 Chicago White Sox 190,370,219 Atlanta 184,630,000 Los Angeles Angels 181,888,095 Houston 174,356,000 Toronto 170,740,621 St. Louis 158,196,330 San Francisco 157,870,187 Texas 151,477,166 Chicago Cubs 146,203,500 Minnesota 136,908,190 Washington 135,290,221 Colorado 133,141,000 Milwaukee 132,189,909 Detroit 129,543,200 Cincinnati 113,018,214 Seattle 104,635,506 Kansas City 94,932,900 Arizona 93,254,795 Tampa Bay 83,918,585 Miami 79,775,000 Pittsburgh 61,661,800 Cleveland 60,388,900 Baltimore 58,083,184 Oakland 48,056,154

