Zelarayan, Etienne rally Crew past Toronto FC 2-1

The Associated Press

March 12, 2022, 4:17 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lucas Zelarayan and Derrick Etienne Jr. scored second-half goals and the Columbus Crew rallied to beat Toronto FC 2-1 in MLS play on Saturday.

Jesus Jimenez staked Toronto to a 1-0 lead in the 14th minute when he took a crossing pass from Alejandro Pozuelo and headed a shot past Columbus goalkeeper Eloy Room.

Zelarayann knotted the score in the 56th minute when he sent a shot from outside the box past Toronto keeper Alex Bono. Etienne, who had a goal disallowed in the first half for offsides, scored the game-winner off a pass from Jonathan Mensah in the 65th minute.

The Crew outshot Toronto 15-8 and had an 8-5 edge in shots on goal.

Room finished with four saves for the Crew (2-0-1). Bono had six saves for Toronto (0-2-1).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

