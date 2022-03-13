RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35 | Tank, sniper fire in Mariupol | Ukrainian Olympian joins fight | How to help
Home » Sports » Yarmolenko nets emotional goal…

Yarmolenko nets emotional goal as West Ham beats Villa 2-1

The Associated Press

March 13, 2022, 12:37 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Ukrainian forward Andriy Yarmolenko scored the opening goal to help West Ham beat Aston Villa 2-1 in the Premier League and keep up its push for a top-four finish.

Yarmolenko was back in the Hammers squad for the first time since being granted compassionate leave due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and was in tears after celebrating his 70th-minute goal, dropping to his knees with both arms pointing up to the sky as he was mobbed by his teammates.

Yarmolenko had received a standing ovation from both sets of fans as he came on as a 53rd-minute substitute for Michail Antonio.

Pablo Fornals doubled the lead in the 82nd before Jacob Ramsey pulled one back for Villa in injury time.

The win ended a three-game losing streak in all competitions for West Ham and kept David Moyes’ team just two points behind Manchester United in the fight for European places. Aston Villa is in ninth place.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

VA plan to rethink real-estate footprint calls for closing some medical facilities, building others

Omnibus spending bill sets higher maximum salaries for some VA health care workers

VA’s digital transformation is the new CIO’s ‘North Star’ goal

USPS reform bill offering 'much-needed reset' on its finances passes Senate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up