World Cup champion Marco Odermatt fastest in giant slalom

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 5:08 AM

MERIBEL, France (AP) — Marco Odermatt’s last World Cup race of the season shaped as a victory lap for the Swiss standout skier on Saturday.

The new overall World Cup champion was fastest by 0.20 seconds in the first run of his favored giant slalom discipline. Odermatt is the Olympic champion in giant slalom and already won four of the seven World Cup races this season.

Odermatt’s closest challenger was Lucas Braathen of Norway, followed by two Swiss teammates Justin Murisier and Loïc Meillard who need to make up at least a half-second in the second run.

The only other racer to win a giant slalom this season, Henrik Kristoffersen, was among three of the 26 starters who did not complete their first run.

Odermatt should end his season in the sunshine at Méribel. He does not start in slalom which closes the World Cup Finals meeting Sunday.

