Workman and Jacksonville host Jacksonville State

Jacksonville Dolphins (20-9, 11-5 ASUN) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (21-9, 13-3 ASUN)

, ; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville visits the Jacksonville State Gamecocks after Bryce Workman scored 21 points in Jacksonville’s 79-69 win against the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

The Gamecocks have gone 11-3 in home games. Jacksonville State is fourth in the ASUN scoring 74.7 points while shooting 47.1% from the field.

The Dolphins are 11-5 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville is sixth in college basketball giving up 59.0 points while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Jacksonville State won 64-58 in the last matchup on Feb. 5. Darian Adams led Jacksonville State with 22 points, and Kevion Nolan led Jacksonville with 19 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Huffman is averaging 9.1 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Adams is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Jacksonville State.

Nolan is scoring 14.0 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Dolphins. Workman is averaging 12.4 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 57.3% over the last 10 games for Jacksonville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 7-3, averaging 72.7 points, 31.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Dolphins: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.4 points.

