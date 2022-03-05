CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
Wood’s goal gives Real Salt Lake snowy 1-0 win over Sounders

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 10:34 PM

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Bobby Wood scored soon after a two-hour lightning delay and Zac MacMath made it stand up with five saves as Real Salt Lake earned a 1-0 victory over the Seattle Sounders at snowy Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday.

Wood’s game-winner came in the 46th minute after the weather delay halted play with two minutes left before halftime.

RSL (1-0-1) outshot the Sounders (0-2-0) 13-8.

MacMath saved all five shots on goal he faced for RSL. Stefan Frei saved four of the five shots he faced for the Sounders.

These teams take to the pitch again on Mar. 13, with RSL visiting the New England Revolution while the Sounders host the LA Galaxy.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

