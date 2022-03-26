Women’s National Invitation Tournament Glance

All Times EDT
First Round
Wednesday, March 16
At Beeghly Center
Youngstown, Ohio
Kent St. 68, Youngstown St. 59
At Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
New York
Columbia 80, Holy Cross 69
At Liberty Arena
Lynchburg, Va.
Liberty 50, Campbell 44
At Dreamstyle Arena
Albuquerque, N.M.
New Mexico 92, Grand Canyon 72
At Al McGuire Center
Milwaukee
Marquette 93, Ball St. 70
At Mackey Arena
West Lafayette, Ind.
Purdue 82, S. Illinois 60
Thursday, March 17
At Devlin Fieldhouse
New Orleans
Tulane 80, Jacksonville St. 36
At Thomas Assembly Center
Ruston, La.
Houston 63, Louisiana Tech 52
At Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Winston-Salem, N.C.
Wake Forest 71, Akron 59
At Gill Coliseum
Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon St. 70, Long Beach St. 59
At Murphy Athletic Center
Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Middle Tennessee 86, Wofford 56
At Moody Coliseum
Dallas
Tennessee Tech 73, SMU 62
At Memorial Gymnasium
Nashville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt 73, Murray St. 47
At Walsh Gymnasium
South Orange, N.J.
Seton Hall 67, Fairleigh Dickinson 45
At CBU Events Center
Riverside, Calif.
San Diego 76, Cal Baptist 67
At Arena-Auditorium
Laramie, Wyo.
Wyoming 76, Idaho St. 73, OT
At Frost Arena
Brookings, S.D.
S. Dakota St. 87, Ohio 57
At Daskalakis Athletic Center
Philadelphia
Drexel 54, Norfolk St. 47
At Kress Events Center
Green Bay, Wis.
Minnesota 73, Green Bay 65
At UNT Coliseum
Denton, Texas
Tulsa 75, North Texas 62
At Mizzou Arena
Columbia, Mo.
Drake 83, Missouri 78, OT
At War Memorial Gymnasium
San Francisco
Air Force 64, San Francisco 60
At McLeod Center
Cedar Falls, Iowa
N. Iowa 75, UMKC 58
At Silvio O. Conte Forum
Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Boston College 69, Maine 44
At Trojan Arena
Troy, Ala.
Alabama 82, Troy 79
Friday, March 18
At Thomas F. Ryan Center
Kingston, R.I.
Quinnipiac 61, Rhode Island 50
At SECU Arena
Towson, Md.
Old Dominion 72, Towson 66
At Chiles Center
Portland, Ore.
Portland 72, Colorado St. 63
At Stuart C. Siegel Center
Richmond, Va.
VCU 56, Stony Brook 48
At Rose Hill Gymnasium
Bronx, N.Y.
Bucknell 73, Fordham 64
At Pauley Pavilion
Los Angeles
UCLA 61, UC Irvine 48
At Savage Arena
Toledo, Ohio
Toledo 61, Houston Baptist 51
Second Round
Sunday, March 20
At Gill Coliseum
Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon St. 74, Portland 56
At Dreamstyle Arena
Albuquerque, N.M.
New Mexico 73, San Diego 69
At Frost Arena
Brookings, S.D.
S. Dakota St. 78, Minnesota 57
At Ted Constant Convocation Center
Norfolk, Va.
Wyoming 97, Tulsa 90, 3OT
At Pauley Pavilion
Los Angeles
UCLA 61, Air Force 45
At Fertitta Center
Houston
Houston 63, Tennessee Tech 55
At Ted Constant Convocation Center
Norfolk, Va.
Columbia 62, Old Dominion 59
Monday, March 21
At Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center
Kent, Ohio
Toledo 79, Kent St. 59
At Murphy Athletic Center
Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Middle Tennessee 67, Wake Forest 55
At Memorial Gymnasium
Nashville, Tenn.
Vanderbilt 71, Liberty 45
At Knapp Center
Des Moines, Iowa
Drake 62, N. Iowa 55
At Silvio O. Conte Forum
Chestnut Hill, Mass.
Boston College 94, Quinnipiac 68
At Devlin Fieldhouse
New Orleans
Alabama 81, Tulane 77
At Walsh Gymnasium
South Orange, N.J.
Seton Hall 70, VCU 67
At Daskalakis Athletic Center
Philadelphia
Drexel 61, Bucknell 58
At Al McGuire Center
Milwaukee
Marquette 77, Purdue 62
Third Round
Thursday, March 24
At Gill Coliseum
Corvallis, Ore.
Oregon St. 78, New Mexico 73
At Arena-Auditorium
Laramie, Wyo.
UCLA 82, Wyoming 81, 3OT
At Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
New York
Columbia 54, Boston College 51
At Walsh Gymnasium
South Orange, N.J.
Seton Hall 78, Drexel 71
At Al McGuire Center
Milwaukee
Toledo 92, Marquette 82
At Murphy Athletic Center
Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Middle Tennessee 55, Vanderbilt 53
At Frost Arena
Brookings, S.D.
S. Dakota St. 84, Drake 66
At Foster Auditorium
Tuscaloosa, Ala.
Alabama 79, Houston 64
Quarterfinals
At Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
New York
Sunday, March 27
Oregon St. vs. UCLA, 3 p.m.
S. Dakota St. vs. Alabama, 6 p.m.
Monday, March 28
Columbia vs. Seton Hall, 8 p.m.
Toledo vs. Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, March 30
Oregon St.-UCLA winner vs. S. Dakota St.-Alabama winner, TBA
Columbia-Seton Hall winner vs. Toledo-Middle Tennessee winner, TBA
Championship
Saturday, April 2
Oregon St.-UCLA_S. Dakota St.-Alabama winner vs. Columbia-Seton Hall_Toledo-Middle Tennessee winner, TBA
