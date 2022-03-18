Women’s National Invitation Tournament Glance

All Times EDT First Round Wednesday, March 16 At Beeghly Center Youngstown, Ohio Kent St. 68, Youngstown St. 59 At…

All Times EDT

First Round

Wednesday, March 16

At Beeghly Center

Youngstown, Ohio

Kent St. 68, Youngstown St. 59

At Francis S. Levien Gymnasium

New York

Columbia 80, Holy Cross 69

At Liberty Arena

Lynchburg, Va.

Liberty 50, Campbell 44

At Dreamstyle Arena

Albuquerque, N.M.

New Mexico 92, Grand Canyon 72

At Al McGuire Center

Milwaukee

Marquette 93, Ball St. 70

At Mackey Arena

West Lafayette, Ind.

Purdue 82, S. Illinois 60

Thursday, March 17

At Devlin Fieldhouse

New Orleans

Tulane 80, Jacksonville St. 36

At Thomas Assembly Center

Ruston, La.

Houston 63, Louisiana Tech 52

At Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Winston-Salem, N.C.

Wake Forest 71, Akron 59

At Gill Coliseum

Corvallis, Ore.

Oregon St. 70, Long Beach St. 59

At Murphy Athletic Center

Murfreesboro, Tenn.

Middle Tennessee 86, Wofford 56

At Moody Coliseum

Dallas

Tennessee Tech 73, SMU 62

At Memorial Gymnasium

Nashville, Tenn.

Vanderbilt 73, Murray St. 47

At Walsh Gymnasium

South Orange, N.J.

Seton Hall 67, Fairleigh Dickinson 45

At CBU Events Center

Riverside, Calif.

San Diego 76, Cal Baptist 67

At Arena-Auditorium

Laramie, Wyo.

Wyoming 76, Idaho St. 73, OT

At Frost Arena

Brookings, S.D.

S. Dakota St. 87, Ohio 57

At Daskalakis Athletic Center

Philadelphia

Drexel 54, Norfolk St. 47

At Kress Events Center

Green Bay, Wis.

Minnesota 73, Green Bay 65

At UNT Coliseum

Denton, Texas

Tulsa 75, North Texas 62

At Mizzou Arena

Columbia, Mo.

Drake 83, Missouri 78, OT

At War Memorial Gymnasium

San Francisco

Air Force 64, San Francisco 60

At McLeod Center

Cedar Falls, Iowa

N. Iowa 75, UMKC 58

At Silvio O. Conte Forum

Chestnut Hill, Mass.

Boston College 69, Maine 44

At Trojan Arena

Troy, Ala.

Alabama 82, Troy 79

Friday, March 18

At Thomas F. Ryan Center

Kingston, R.I.

Rhode Island (22-6) vs. Quinnipiac (20-11), 6 p.m.

At SECU Arena

Towson, Md.

Towson (24-7) vs. Old Dominion (23-9), 7 p.m.

At Chiles Center

Portland, Ore.

Portland (19-10) vs. Colorado St. (21-11), 10 p.m.

At Stuart C. Siegel Center

Richmond, Va.

VCU (15-11) vs. Stony Brook (23-5), 6 p.m.

At Rose Hill Gymnasium

Bronx, N.Y.

Fordham (18-10) vs. Bucknell (23-9), 7 p.m.

At Pauley Pavilion

Los Angeles

UCLA (14-12) vs. UC Irvine (21-11), 9:50 p.m.

At Savage Arena

Toledo, Ohio

Toledo (26-5) vs. Houston Baptist (16-10), 7 p.m.

Second Round

Saturday, March 19

At TBD

Kent St. vs. Toledo-Houston Baptist winner, TBA

Middle Tennessee vs. Wake Forest, TBA

Oregon St. vs. Portland-Colorado St. winner, TBA

Liberty vs. Vanderbilt, TBA

New Mexico vs. San Diego, TBA

S. Dakota St. vs. Minnesota, TBA

Tulsa vs. Wyoming, TBA

UCLA-UC Irvine winner vs. Air Force, TBA

N. Iowa vs. Drake, TBA

Boston College vs. Rhode Island-Quinnipiac winner, TBA

Tulane vs. Alabama, TBA

Tennessee Tech vs. Houston, TBA

Columbia vs. Towson-Old Dominion winner, TBA

VCU-Stony Brook winner vs. Seton Hall, TBA

Fordham-Bucknell winner vs. Drexel, TBA

Marquette vs. Purdue, TBA

Third Round

Wednesday, March 23

Oregon St._Portland-Colorado St. winner vs. New Mexico-San Diego winner, TBA

UCLA-UC Irvine_Air Force winner vs. Tulsa-Wyoming winner, TBA

Boston College_Rhode Island-Quinnipiac winner vs. Columbia_Towson-Old Dominion winner, TBA

Fordham-Bucknell_Drexel winner vs. VCU-Stony Brook_Seton Hall winner, TBA

Marquette-Purdue winner vs. Kent St._Toledo-Houston Baptist winner, TBA

Liberty-Vanderbilt winner vs. Middle Tennessee-Wake Forest winner, TBA

S. Dakota St.-Minnesota winner vs. N. Iowa-Drake winner, TBA

Tennessee Tech-Houston winner vs. Tulane-Alabama winner, TBA

Quarterfinals

At TBD

Saturday, March 26

Oregon St._Portland-Colorado St._New Mexico-San Diego winner vs. UCLA-UC Irvine_Air Force_Tulsa-Wyoming winner, TBA

Boston College_Rhode Island-Quinnipiac_Columbia_Towson-Old Dominion winner vs. Fordham-Bucknell_Drexel_VCU-Stony Brook_Seton Hall winner, TBA

Marquette-Purdue_Kent St._Toledo-Houston Baptist winner vs. Liberty-Vanderbilt_Middle Tennessee-Wake Forest winner, TBA

S. Dakota St.-Minnesota_N. Iowa-Drake winner vs. Tennessee Tech-Houston_Tulane-Alabama winner, TBA

Semifinals

Wednesday, March 30

Quarterfinal winners, TBA

Quarterfinal winners, TBA

Championship

Saturday, April 2

Semifinal winners, TBA

