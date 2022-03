Women’s National Invitation Tournament Glance The Associated Press

All Times EDT First Round Wednesday, March 16 At Beeghly Center Youngstown, Ohio Youngstown St. (23-6) vs. Kent St. (18-11), 5:30 p.m. At Francis S. Levien Gymnasium New York Columbia (22-6) vs. Holy Cross (20-10), 7 p.m. At Liberty Arena Lynchburg, Va. Liberty (27-4) vs. Campbell (23-7), 7 p.m. At Dreamstyle Arena Albuquerque, N.M. New Mexico (24-9) vs. Grand Canyon (22-9), 9 p.m. At Al McGuire Center Milwaukee Marquette (21-10) vs. Ball St. (20-12), 8 p.m. At Mackey Arena West Lafayette, Ind. Purdue (16-14) vs. S. Illinois (21-9), 7 p.m. Thursday, March 17 At Devlin Fieldhouse New Orleans Tulane (20-9) vs. Jacksonville St. (24-7), 7:30 p.m. At Thomas Assembly Center Ruston, La. Louisiana Tech (21-11) vs. Houston Baptist (16-10), 7 p.m. At Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum Winston-Salem, N.C. Wake Forest (15-16) vs. Akron (17-11), 7 p.m. At Gill Coliseum Corvallis, Ore. Oregon St. (14-13) vs. Long Beach St. (19-8), 10 p.m. At Murphy Athletic Center Murfreesboro, Tenn. Middle Tennessee (23-7) vs. Wofford (17-13), 9 p.m. At Moody Coliseum Dallas SMU (14-14) vs. Tennessee Tech (20-10), 8 p.m. At Memorial Gymnasium Nashville, Tenn. Vanderbilt (14-18) vs. Murray St. (22-9), 8 p.m. At Walsh Gymnasium South Orange, N.J. Seton Hall (19-12) vs. Fairleigh Dickinson (19-11), 7 p.m. At CBU Events Center Riverside, Calif. Cal Baptist (23-8) vs. San Diego (16-14), 9 p.m. At Arena-Auditorium Laramie, Wyo. Wyoming (15-12) vs. Idaho St. (19-11), 8:30 p.m. At Frost Arena Brookings, S.D. S. Dakota St. (23-9) vs. Ohio (15-14), 8 p.m. At Daskalakis Athletic Center Philadelphia Drexel (26-5) vs. Norfolk St. (17-11), 6 p.m. At Kress Events Center Green Bay, Wis. Green Bay (19-7) vs. Minnesota (14-17), 8 p.m. At UNT Coliseum Denton, Texas North Texas (17-12) vs. Tulsa (16-10), 8 p.m. At Mizzou Arena Columbia, Mo. Missouri (18-12) vs. Drake (18-13), 8 p.m. At War Memorial Gymnasium San Francisco San Francisco (17-15) vs. Air Force (18-13), 8 p.m. At McLeod Center Cedar Falls, Iowa N. Iowa (22-10) vs. UMKC (23-8), 7 p.m. At Silvio O. Conte Forum Chestnut Hill, Mass. Boston College (19-11) vs. Maine (20-11), 7 p.m. At Trojan Arena Troy, Ala. Troy (24-8) vs. Alabama (17-13), 7 p.m. Friday, March 18 At Thomas F. Ryan Center Kingston, R.I. Rhode Island (22-6) vs. Quinnipiac (20-11), 6 p.m. At SECU Arena Towson, Md. Towson (24-7) vs. Old Dominion (23-9), 7 p.m. At Chiles Center Portland, Ore. Portland (19-10) vs. Colorado St. (21-11), 10 p.m. At Stuart C. Siegel Center Richmond, Va. VCU (15-11) vs. Stony Brook (23-5), 6 p.m. At Rose Hill Gymnasium Bronx, N.Y. Fordham (18-10) vs. Bucknell (23-9), 7 p.m. At Pauley Pavilion Los Angeles UCLA (14-12) vs. UC Irvine (21-11), 9:50 p.m. At Savage Arena Toledo, Ohio Toledo (26-5) vs. Houston Baptist, 7 p.m. Second Round Saturday, March 19 At TBD Youngstown St.-Kent St. winner vs. Toledo-Houston Baptist winner, TBA Middle Tennessee-Wofford winner vs. Wake Forest-Akron winner, TBA Oregon St.-Long Beach St. winner vs. Portland-Colorado St. winner, TBA Liberty-Campbell winner vs. Vanderbilt-Murray St. winner, TBA New Mexico-Grand Canyon winner vs. Cal Baptist-San Diego winner, TBA S. Dakota St.-Ohio winner vs. Green Bay-Minnesota winner, TBA North Texas-Tulsa winner vs. Wyoming-Idaho St. winner, TBA UCLA-UC Irvine winner vs. San Francisco-Air Force winner, TBA N. Iowa-UMKC winner vs. Missouri-Drake winner, TBA Boston College-Maine winner vs. Rhode Island-Quinnipiac winner, TBA Tulane-Jacksonville St. winner vs. Troy-Alabama winner, TBA SMU-Tennessee Tech winner vs. Louisiana Tech-Houston Baptist winner, TBA Columbia-Holy Cross winner vs. Towson-Old Dominion winner, TBA VCU-Stony Brook winner vs. Seton Hall-Fairleigh Dickinson winner, TBA Fordham-Bucknell winner vs. Drexel-Norfolk St. winner, TBA Marquette-Ball St. winner vs. Purdue-S. Illinois winner, TBA Third Round Wednesday, March 23 Oregon St.-Long Beach St._Portland-Colorado St. winner vs. New Mexico-Grand Canyon_Cal Baptist-San Diego winner, TBA UCLA-UC Irvine_San Francisco-Air Force winner vs. North Texas-Tulsa_Wyoming-Idaho St. winner, TBA Boston College-Maine_Rhode Island-Quinnipiac winner vs. Columbia-Holy Cross_Towson-Old Dominion winner, TBA Fordham-Bucknell_Drexel-Norfolk St. winner vs. VCU-Stony Brook_Seton Hall-Fairleigh Dickinson winner, TBA Marquette-Ball St._Purdue-S. Illinois winner vs. Youngstown St.-Kent St._Toledo-Houston Baptist winner, TBA Liberty-Campbell_Vanderbilt-Murray St. winner vs. Middle Tennessee-Wofford_Wake Forest-Akron winner, TBA S. Dakota St.-Ohio_Green Bay-Minnesota winner vs. N. Iowa-UMKC_Missouri-Drake winner, TBA SMU-Tennessee Tech_Louisiana Tech-Houston Baptist winner vs. Tulane-Jacksonville St._Troy-Alabama winner, TBA Quarterfinals At TBD Saturday, March 26 Regional winners, TBA Regional winners, TBA Regional winners, TBA Regional winners, TBA Semifinals Wednesday, March 30 Quarterfinal winners, TBA Quarterfinal winners, TBA Championship Saturday, April 2 Semifinal winners, TBA