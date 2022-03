Sunday, Mar. 13 TOURNAMENT Big 12 Championship Texas 67, Baylor 58 Colonial Athletic Association Championship Delaware 63, Drexel 59 Missouri…

Sunday, Mar. 13

TOURNAMENT

Big 12

Championship

Texas 67, Baylor 58

Colonial Athletic Association

Championship

Delaware 63, Drexel 59

Missouri Valley

Championship

Illinois St. 50, N. Iowa 48

Northeast

Championship

Mount St. Mary’s 60, Bryant 42

Patriot League

Championship

American 65, Bucknell 54

Southland

Championship

Incarnate Word 56, SE Louisiana 52, OT

