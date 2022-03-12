Women’s College Basketball Scores

Saturday, Mar. 12 TOURNAMENT Atlantic Sun Championship Florida Gulf Coast 69, Jacksonville St. 54 Big 12 Semifinal Baylor 91, Oklahoma…

Saturday, Mar. 12

TOURNAMENT

Atlantic Sun

Championship

Florida Gulf Coast 69, Jacksonville St. 54

Big 12

Semifinal

Baylor 91, Oklahoma 76

Texas 82, Iowa St. 73, OT

Colonial Athletic Association

Semifinal

Drexel 71, Coll. of Charleston 65

Delaware 56, Towson 55

Conference USA

Championship

Charlotte 68, Louisiana Tech 63

Ivy League

Princeton 77, Columbia 59

Metro Atlantic Athletic

Championship

Fairfield 73, Manhattan 68

Mid American

Championship

Buffalo 79, Ball St. 75

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Championship

Howard 61, Norfolk St. 44

Missouri Valley

Semifinal

Illinois St. 50, S. Illinois 42

N. Iowa 63, Missouri St. 57

Southland

Semifinal

Incarnate Word 54, Houston Baptist 33

SE Louisiana 59, Texas A&M-CC 54, OT

Southwestern Athletic

Championship

Jackson St. 101, Alabama St. 80

Western Athletic

Championship

Stephen F. Austin 74, Grand Canyon 57

___

