Women’s College Basketball Scores

Friday, Mar. 11 TOURNAMENT Big 12 Quarterfinal Oklahoma 80, Kansas 68 Colonial Athletic Association Quarterfinal Drexel 60, Hofstra 39 Metro…

Friday, Mar. 11

TOURNAMENT

Big 12

Quarterfinal

Oklahoma 80, Kansas 68

Colonial Athletic Association

Quarterfinal

Drexel 60, Hofstra 39

Metro Atlantic Athletic

Semifinal

Fairfield 75, Niagara 38

Mid American

Semifinal

Ball St. 71, Toledo 66

Buffalo 82, Akron 43

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Semifinal

Howard 68, Md.-Eastern Shore 54

Missouri Valley

Quarterfinal

S. Illinois 77, Indiana St. 61

Southland

Quarterfinal

Incarnate Word 90, McNeese St. 63

Southwestern Athletic

Semifinal

Alabama St. 74, Grambling St. 59

