Women’s College Basketball Scores

Thursday, Mar. 10 TOURNAMENT

Thursday, Mar. 10

TOURNAMENT

Conference USA

Quarterfinal

Charlotte 59, Rice 53

North Texas 65, Old Dominion 58

Metro Atlantic Athletic

Quarterfinal

Manhattan 61, Canisius 49

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Quarterfinal

Md.-Eastern Shore 73, Coppin St. 65

Southland

First Round

Incarnate Word 74, Nicholls 73

Southwestern Athletic

Quarterfinal

Alabama St. 60, Prairie View 58

___

