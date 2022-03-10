RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Deadly attack on hospital | Europe wonders about next target | House OKs ban on Russian oil | How to support Ukraine
Women’s College Basketball Scores

The Associated Press

March 10, 2022, 3:00 PM

Thursday, Mar. 10

TOURNAMENT

Conference USA

Quarterfinal

Charlotte 59, Rice 53

North Texas 65, Old Dominion 58

Metro Atlantic Athletic

Quarterfinal

Manhattan 61, Canisius 49

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Quarterfinal

Md.-Eastern Shore 73, Coppin St. 65

Southland

First Round

Incarnate Word 74, Nicholls 73

Southwestern Athletic

Quarterfinal

Alabama St. 60, Prairie View 58

