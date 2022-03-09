Women’s College Basketball Scores

Wednesday, Mar. 9
TOURNAMENT
American Athletic
Semifinal
UCF 61, SMU 28
South Florida 58, Houston 50
Atlantic Sun
Semifinal
Florida Gulf Coast 82, Stetson 67
Jacksonville St. 59, Liberty 57
Big Sky
Semifinal
N. Arizona 72, N. Colorado 67
Montana St. 73, Idaho 67
Big West
Quarterfinal
Hawaii 48, CS Bakersfield 47
UC Riverside 46, UC Santa Barbara 42
UC Irvine 80, Cal St.-Fullerton 68
UC Davis 55, Long Beach St. 45
Conference USA
Second Round
Rice 80, Marshall 62
Old Dominion 65, UTSA 45
UAB 74, W. Kentucky 62
Southern Miss. 78, FIU 60
Metro Atlantic Athletic
Quarterfinal
Fairfield 69, Iona 56
Quinnipiac 63, St. Peter’s 42
Mid American
Quarterfinal
Toledo 80, Ohio 67
Ball St. 60, N. Illinois 54
Buffalo 63, W. Michigan 49
Akron 81, Bowling Green 67
Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference
Quarterfinal
Howard 87, Delaware St. 51
Norfolk St. 58, NC Central 52
Mountain-West Conference
UNLV 75, Colorado St. 65
Southwestern Athletic
Quarterfinal
Grambling St. 62, Alabama A&M 54
Jackson St. 78, Ark.-Pine Bluff 67
Western Athletic
Second Round
Texas Rio Grande Valley 73, Abilene Christian 70
Sam Houston St. 73, Lamar 69
