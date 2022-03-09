Women’s College Basketball Scores

Wednesday, Mar. 9 TOURNAMENT American Athletic Semifinal UCF 61, SMU 28 South Florida 58, Houston 50 Atlantic Sun Semifinal Florida…

Wednesday, Mar. 9

TOURNAMENT

American Athletic

Semifinal

UCF 61, SMU 28

South Florida 58, Houston 50

Atlantic Sun

Semifinal

Florida Gulf Coast 82, Stetson 67

Jacksonville St. 59, Liberty 57

Big Sky

Semifinal

N. Arizona 72, N. Colorado 67

Montana St. 73, Idaho 67

Big West

Quarterfinal

Hawaii 48, CS Bakersfield 47

UC Riverside 46, UC Santa Barbara 42

UC Irvine 80, Cal St.-Fullerton 68

UC Davis 55, Long Beach St. 45

Conference USA

Second Round

Rice 80, Marshall 62

Old Dominion 65, UTSA 45

UAB 74, W. Kentucky 62

Southern Miss. 78, FIU 60

Metro Atlantic Athletic

Quarterfinal

Fairfield 69, Iona 56

Quinnipiac 63, St. Peter’s 42

Mid American

Quarterfinal

Toledo 80, Ohio 67

Ball St. 60, N. Illinois 54

Buffalo 63, W. Michigan 49

Akron 81, Bowling Green 67

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference

Quarterfinal

Howard 87, Delaware St. 51

Norfolk St. 58, NC Central 52

Mountain-West Conference

UNLV 75, Colorado St. 65

Southwestern Athletic

Quarterfinal

Grambling St. 62, Alabama A&M 54

Jackson St. 78, Ark.-Pine Bluff 67

Western Athletic

Second Round

Texas Rio Grande Valley 73, Abilene Christian 70

Sam Houston St. 73, Lamar 69

___

