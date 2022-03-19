Women’s Basketball Invitational Glance

All Times EDT
First Round
Friday, March 18
At Clive M. Beck Center
Lexington, Ky.
Bowling Green 82, Furman 61
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 77, Austin Peay 69
Nevada 76, Davidson 63
Cleveland St. 73, Northeastern 60
Saturday, March 19
Consolation Semifinal
Furman vs. Austin Peay, Noon
Northeastern vs. Davidson, 5 p.m.
Championship Semifinal
Saint Mary’s (Cal.) vs. Bowling Green, 2:30 p.m.
Nevada vs. Cleveland St., 7:30 p.m.
Sunday, March 20
Seventh Place
Furman-Austin Peay loser vs. Northeastern-Davidson loser, Noon
Consolation Final
Furman-Austin Peay winner vs. Northeastern-Davidson winner, 2:30 p.m.
Third Place
Saint Mary’s (Cal.)-Bowling Green loser vs. Nevada-Cleveland St. loser, 5 p.m.
Championship
Saint Mary’s (Cal.)-Bowling Green winner vs. Nevada-Cleveland St. winner, 7:30 p.m.
