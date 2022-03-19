RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russia presses forward in Ukraine | Robotic pets for Ukrainian kids | Putin rallies troops during speech | How to help
Women’s Basketball Invitational Glance

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 10:00 AM

All Times EDT

First Round

Friday, March 18

At Clive M. Beck Center

Lexington, Ky.

Bowling Green 82, Furman 61

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) 77, Austin Peay 69

Nevada 76, Davidson 63

Cleveland St. 73, Northeastern 60

Saturday, March 19

Consolation Semifinal

Furman vs. Austin Peay, Noon

Northeastern vs. Davidson, 5 p.m.

Championship Semifinal

Saint Mary’s (Cal.) vs. Bowling Green, 2:30 p.m.

Nevada vs. Cleveland St., 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, March 20

Seventh Place

Furman-Austin Peay loser vs. Northeastern-Davidson loser, Noon

Consolation Final

Furman-Austin Peay winner vs. Northeastern-Davidson winner, 2:30 p.m.

Third Place

Saint Mary’s (Cal.)-Bowling Green loser vs. Nevada-Cleveland St. loser, 5 p.m.

Championship

Saint Mary’s (Cal.)-Bowling Green winner vs. Nevada-Cleveland St. winner, 7:30 p.m.

