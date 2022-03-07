Wilson and South Dakota State host South Dakota

South Dakota Coyotes (19-11, 11-7 Summit) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (28-4, 18-0 Summit) Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Monday, 7…

South Dakota Coyotes (19-11, 11-7 Summit) vs. South Dakota State Jackrabbits (28-4, 18-0 Summit)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota State takes on the South Dakota Coyotes after Doug Wilson scored 22 points in South Dakota State’s 87-79 victory over the Omaha Mavericks.

The Jackrabbits are 15-0 in home games. South Dakota State scores 87.2 points and has outscored opponents by 13.3 points per game.

The Coyotes are 11-7 in conference matchups. South Dakota is fourth in the Summit with 8.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Hunter Goodrick averaging 2.1.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. South Dakota State won the last matchup 89-79 on Feb. 6. Wilson scored 25 to help lead South Dakota State to the win, and Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored 15 points for South Dakota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baylor Scheierman is averaging 16.3 points, eight rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Jackrabbits. Wilson is averaging 18.0 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota State.

Perrott-Hunt is shooting 41.6% and averaging 14.9 points for the Coyotes. Tasos Kamateros is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jackrabbits: 10-0, averaging 87.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 53.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Coyotes: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 3.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points.

