Willis could make unlikely return for England against France

LONDON (AP) — Jack Willis could make an unlikely comeback for England in the Six Nations match against Grand Slam-chasing…

LONDON (AP) — Jack Willis could make an unlikely comeback for England in the Six Nations match against Grand Slam-chasing France in Paris on Saturday.

Willis has been picked in the squad for the first time since suffering a serious knee injury in last year’s championship. The breakdown specialist tore the medial collateral ligament off the bone in two places, and sustained extensive meniscus damage. He made his comeback for his Wasps club only last month.

With Tom Curry ruled out against France because of a hamstring problem sustained in the 32-15 loss to Ireland on Saturday that ended England’s title prospects, Willis has been told by coach Eddie Jones that he could be involved at the Stade de France.

The more likely option is Sam Underhill is restored to the back row for his first appearance of the Six Nations, but Jones is not ruling out bringing in Willis.

“Jack is obviously an option but I’d need to see him train tomorrow (Tuesday),” Jones said.

“He’s shown a lot of resilience and a lot of determination. I was really pleased watching him play against Northampton yesterday. We know he’s a player of great promise and he’s still only 25 years of age. To come back from such a difficult injury is a great testament to his resilience. I’m sure he’s going to add value to the squad.”

FRANCE

Winger Yoram Moefana was ruled out by a knee injury against Wales from facing England. Moefana started the last three tests — scored a try against Scotland — and came off the bench in the opener against Italy.

Uncapped Clermont center Tani Vili joined a squad which included winger Damian Penaud and lock Romain Taofifenua, who missed the Wales game while isolating with COVID-19.

IRELAND

Locks James Ryan and Ryan Baird were ruled out of their home finale against Scotland on Saturday.

Ryan was concussed against England by a jaw-rattling head-on tackle from Charlie Ewels, which ended the game in the second minute for the red-carded Ewels and injured Ryan.

Baird, a replacement in the first round against Wales and a starter in the third round against Italy, had a back injury.

Their uncapped Leinster teammates, Ross Molony and 20-year-old Joe McCarthy joined the squad. Molony has been in Ireland squads while McCarthy made his Leinster debut in January.

More than likely, Iain Henderson will start with Tadhg Beirne in the second row on Saturday at Lansdowne Road, and Kieran Treadwell, a try-scoring replacement against Italy, will be in the reserves.

WALES

Wales will name its side two days early on Tuesday to face Italy in Cardiff, and the question will be whether coach Wayne Pivac gives Alun Wyn Jones a record-extending 150th national cap.

Jones hasn’t played since he re-injured his left shoulder in October against New Zealand and underwent surgery. He became available on Saturday. Pivac has already said Dan Biggar will continue to captain Wales on Saturday in his 100th test for the country.

SCOTLAND

Summoned to the training squad were former international tight-five forwards Fraser Brown and Scott Cummings. Also, Glasgow prop Murphy Walker and Scotland Sevens winger Jordan Edmunds were given their first call-ups.

ITALY

Uncapped Benetton prop Filippo Alongi joined the squad.

___

More AP rugby: https://apnews.com/hub/rugby and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.