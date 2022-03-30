RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Russia shelling where it vowed to cut back | 4M leave Ukraine | Poland to end Russian oil imports | How to help
Wild give defenseman Alex Goligoski a 2-year, $4M extension

The Associated Press

March 30, 2022, 11:22 AM

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild signed defenseman Alex Goligoski to a two-year, $4 million contract extension on Wednesday.

The 36-year-old Goligoski is in his first season with the Wild, his home-state club. He has two goals, 26 assists and a team-leading plus-34 rating in 58 games. His new deal runs through the 2023-24 season. The Wild also have defensemen Jonas Brodin and Jared Spurgeon signed for six and five more years, respectively.

Goligoski played at Grand Rapids High School and the University of Minnesota before making his NHL debut with Pittsburgh in 2007. He played for Dallas and Arizona before landing with the Wild, and has seven goals and 14 assists in 43 career playoff games.

