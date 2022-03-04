Wesley and Notre Dame host Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Panthers (11-19, 6-13 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (21-9, 14-5 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST…

Pittsburgh Panthers (11-19, 6-13 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (21-9, 14-5 ACC)

South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Notre Dame faces the Pittsburgh Panthers after Blake Wesley scored 21 points in Notre Dame’s 74-70 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Fighting Irish are 13-1 on their home court. Notre Dame is ninth in the ACC with 13.9 assists per game led by Prentiss Hubb averaging 3.9.

The Panthers are 6-13 in ACC play. Pittsburgh has an 8-16 record against teams over .500.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Notre Dame won the last matchup 68-67 on Dec. 29. Paul Atkinson scored 16 points points to help lead the Fighting Irish to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wesley is averaging 14.9 points for the Fighting Irish. Atkinson is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

Femi Odukale is averaging 11.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Panthers. John Hugley is averaging 8.9 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the past 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 7-3, averaging 79.1 points, 36.7 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 62.2 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

