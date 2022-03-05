Vrankic leads Santa Clara against Portland

Portland Pilots (17-13, 7-7 WCC) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (20-10, 10-5 WCC) Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 12:30 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Portland Pilots (17-13, 7-7 WCC) vs. Santa Clara Broncos (20-10, 10-5 WCC)

Paradise, Nevada; Sunday, 12:30 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara hosts the Portland Pilots after Josip Vrankic scored 30 points in Santa Clara’s 102-89 victory against the Portland Pilots.

The Broncos are 14-4 on their home court. Santa Clara has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pilots are 7-7 in WCC play. Portland is third in the WCC with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyler Robertson averaging 5.3.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Broncos won 102-89 in the last matchup on Feb. 26. Vrankic led the Broncos with 30 points, and Moses Wood led the Pilots with 23 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keshawn Justice is shooting 42.3% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, while averaging 13 points and seven rebounds. Jalen Williams is shooting 53.3% and averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games for Santa Clara.

Robertson is shooting 41.3% and averaging 15.1 points for the Pilots. Wood is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 7-3, averaging 86.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 53.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Pilots: 7-3, averaging 78.8 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 3.9 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.