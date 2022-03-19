Virginia wins NCAA women’s swimming and diving title

Virginia's Kate Douglass set another American record Saturday night at the NCAA women’s swimming and diving championships and the Cavaliers won their second consecutive national title at the McAuley Aquatic Center.

Virginia, which broke five American records and won 11 of 18 events at the four-day championships, finished with 551.5 points. Texas was second with 406 and Stanford third at 399.5.

Douglass, who won the 50-yard freestyle Thursday and 100 butterfly Friday, finished the 200 breaststroke in 2 minutes 2.19 seconds — her third American record in three events at the championships.

Alex Walsh, who won the 200 individual medley Thursday, took home titles in the 400 individual medley in a pool-record 3:57.2 and the 200 butterfly in a Virginia-record 1:50.79.

Virginia set the American record in the final event of the championships, winning the 400 relay in 3:06.91.

Freshman Gretchen Walsh won the 100 freestyle in 46.05, a Virginia program record.

Wisconsin freshman Paige McKenna pulled away over the middle 500 yards to win the 1650 freestyle by more than 5 seconds over fellow freshman Erica Sullivan of Texas, who Thursday placed third in the 500 freestyle.

Stanford Freshman Regan Smith, a two-time world champion (200-meter backstroke and 400-meter medley relay in 2019) who won three medals (two silver, one bronze) at the Tokyo Olympics, won the 200 yard backstroke in pool-record time of 1:47.76 — just six-tenths of a second off her own American record.

Taylor Ruck of Stanford won the 200 freestyle in 1:41.12.

Indiana Sophomore Tarrin Gilliland finished with a score of 372.95, a pool record, to win the platform diving title.

