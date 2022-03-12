RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian airstrike hits base in western Ukraine, kills 35 | Tank, sniper fire in Mariupol | Ukrainian Olympian joins fight | How to help
Vazquez propels Cincinnati to 2-1 victory over Orlando City

The Associated Press

March 12, 2022, 10:36 PM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Vazquez scored two goals to spark Cincinnati to a 2-1 victory over Orlando City in MLS play on Saturday.

Vazquez’s first goal staked Cincinnati (1-2-0) to a 1-0 lead in the 13th minute. Orlando (1-1-1) tied the match just before halftime when Junior Urso took a crossing pass from Facundo Torres and scored.

The game-winner from Vazquez came in the 52nd minute. Alec Kann had four saves to preserve the win.

Orlando outshot Cincinnati 15-9 and had a 6-3 edge in shots on goal.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

