Vaughn, Rider Broncs square off against the Fairfield Stags

Rider Broncs (11-17, 7-11 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (13-16, 7-11 MAAC) Bridgeport, Connecticut; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Dimencio…

Rider Broncs (11-17, 7-11 MAAC) at Fairfield Stags (13-16, 7-11 MAAC)

Bridgeport, Connecticut; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dimencio Vaughn and the Rider Broncs visit Taj Benning and the Fairfield Stags in MAAC action.

The Stags are 5-9 on their home court. Fairfield is sixth in the MAAC with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Supreme Cook averaging 5.1.

The Broncs are 7-11 against MAAC opponents. Rider is eighth in the MAAC scoring 67.4 points per game and is shooting 40.2%.

The teams square off for the second time this season in MAAC play. Fairfield won the last meeting 76-65 on Jan. 29. Benning scored 24 points points to help lead the Stags to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Benning is scoring 11.1 points per game with 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Stags. Cook is averaging 11.1 points and 8.3 rebounds over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

Dwight Murray Jr. is averaging 12.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Broncs. Allen Powell is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for Rider.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stags: 4-6, averaging 65.1 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Broncs: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.