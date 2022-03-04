Valparaiso hosts Prim and Missouri State

Valparaiso Beacons (14-17, 6-12 MVC) vs. Missouri State Bears (22-9, 13-5 MVC) St. Louis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Valparaiso Beacons (14-17, 6-12 MVC) vs. Missouri State Bears (22-9, 13-5 MVC)

St. Louis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State hosts the Valparaiso Beacons after Gaige Prim scored 28 points in Missouri State’s 88-79 victory over the Evansville Purple Aces.

The Bears are 12-4 in home games. Missouri State leads the MVC with 77.8 points and is shooting 48.5%.

The Beacons are 6-12 against MVC opponents. Valparaiso has a 2-5 record in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Missouri State won 84-66 in the last matchup on Feb. 12. Isiaih Mosley led Missouri State with 22 points, and Ben Krikke led Valparaiso with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mosley is shooting 50.6% and averaging 20.0 points for the Bears. Jaylen Minnett is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

Krikke is shooting 54.5% and averaging 14.4 points for the Beacons. Sheldon Edwards is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.3 points per game.

Beacons: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 26.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 3.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

