RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Live updates | Air alert declared in Kyiv | Ukraine war arrives at 2-week mark | US lawmakers reach Ukraine aid package deal | Key things to know
Home » Sports » USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The Associated Press

March 7, 2022, 3:53 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.:

Record Pts Pvs
1. Texas (30) 11-1 750 1
2. Vanderbilt 10-2 653 3
3. Mississippi 10-1 652 4
4. Tennessee 10-1 579 5
5. Stanford 8-3 576 6
6. Oregon State 9-1 543 7
7. Arkansas 7-3 541 2
8. Notre Dame 8-1 480 11
9. LSU 9-3 455 9
10. Florida 10-3 417 8
11. Texas Tech 10-2 379 13
12. Oklahoma State 6-4 366 10
13. Georgia Tech 10-2 328 18
14. Arizona 9-3 325 12
15. Georgia 9-2 274 17
16. Liberty 10-1 269 15
17. Florida State 7-4 262 20
18. North Carolina 11-1 249 14
19. Virginia 11-0 222 22
20. TCU 8-3 214 19
21. Clemson 11-0 209 16
22. NC State 8-4 164 21
23. Maryland 9-2 123 25
24. Tulane 10-2 121 NR
25. UCLA 8-4 110 23
kill BBUSAT Dropped Out: No. 15 Mississippi State (6-6); No. 23 Miami (Fla.) (8-3); No. 25 Sacramento State (8-4).

Others receiving votes: Wake Forest (11-0) 85; Gonzaga (8-2) 82; Mississippi State (6-6) 71; Kentucky (10-2) 49; Miami (Fla.) (8-3) 31; Auburn (11-2) 28; Old Dominion (9-1) 28; Rutgers (9-1) 24; Connecticut (8-1) 22; Northeastern (6-5) 10; Long Beach State (4-6) 8; Oregon (7-5) 8; Brigham Young (7-3) 7; Missouri (9-1) 7; Purdue (12-0) 5; Southern Mississippi (8-3) 5; Texas State (10-2) 5; Mercer (11-1) 2; Tennessee Tech (10-0) 2; UC Santa Barbara (7-4) 2; Belmont (10-3) 1; UC Irvine (6-5) 1; West Virginia (7-4) 1.

Note: One ballot is missing. John Anderson of Minnesota could not be reached before the voting deadline.
.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

SPACECOM doesn't even have a formal office, but it's in the center of future conflict

Spurred on by Russia, Senate bill carries slew of cyber requirements for agencies, industry

CISA updating cyber programs to align with White House zero trust strategy

OPM retirement backlog increases to new record high in February

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up