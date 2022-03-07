USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.:
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Texas (30)
|11-1
|750
|1
|2. Vanderbilt
|10-2
|653
|3
|3. Mississippi
|10-1
|652
|4
|4. Tennessee
|10-1
|579
|5
|5. Stanford
|8-3
|576
|6
|6. Oregon State
|9-1
|543
|7
|7. Arkansas
|7-3
|541
|2
|8. Notre Dame
|8-1
|480
|11
|9. LSU
|9-3
|455
|9
|10. Florida
|10-3
|417
|8
|11. Texas Tech
|10-2
|379
|13
|12. Oklahoma State
|6-4
|366
|10
|13. Georgia Tech
|10-2
|328
|18
|14. Arizona
|9-3
|325
|12
|15. Georgia
|9-2
|274
|17
|16. Liberty
|10-1
|269
|15
|17. Florida State
|7-4
|262
|20
|18. North Carolina
|11-1
|249
|14
|19. Virginia
|11-0
|222
|22
|20. TCU
|8-3
|214
|19
|21. Clemson
|11-0
|209
|16
|22. NC State
|8-4
|164
|21
|23. Maryland
|9-2
|123
|25
|24. Tulane
|10-2
|121
|NR
|25. UCLA
|8-4
|110
|23
|kill BBUSAT
|Dropped Out: No. 15 Mississippi State (6-6); No. 23 Miami (Fla.) (8-3); No. 25 Sacramento State (8-4).
Others receiving votes: Wake Forest (11-0) 85; Gonzaga (8-2) 82; Mississippi State (6-6) 71; Kentucky (10-2) 49; Miami (Fla.) (8-3) 31; Auburn (11-2) 28; Old Dominion (9-1) 28; Rutgers (9-1) 24; Connecticut (8-1) 22; Northeastern (6-5) 10; Long Beach State (4-6) 8; Oregon (7-5) 8; Brigham Young (7-3) 7; Missouri (9-1) 7; Purdue (12-0) 5; Southern Mississippi (8-3) 5; Texas State (10-2) 5; Mercer (11-1) 2; Tennessee Tech (10-0) 2; UC Santa Barbara (7-4) 2; Belmont (10-3) 1; UC Irvine (6-5) 1; West Virginia (7-4) 1.
|Note: One ballot is missing. John Anderson of Minnesota could not be reached before the voting deadline.
|.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.