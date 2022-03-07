USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25…

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week’s poll and first-place votes received.:

Record Pts Pvs 1. Texas (30) 11-1 750 1 2. Vanderbilt 10-2 653 3 3. Mississippi 10-1 652 4 4. Tennessee 10-1 579 5 5. Stanford 8-3 576 6 6. Oregon State 9-1 543 7 7. Arkansas 7-3 541 2 8. Notre Dame 8-1 480 11 9. LSU 9-3 455 9 10. Florida 10-3 417 8 11. Texas Tech 10-2 379 13 12. Oklahoma State 6-4 366 10 13. Georgia Tech 10-2 328 18 14. Arizona 9-3 325 12 15. Georgia 9-2 274 17 16. Liberty 10-1 269 15 17. Florida State 7-4 262 20 18. North Carolina 11-1 249 14 19. Virginia 11-0 222 22 20. TCU 8-3 214 19 21. Clemson 11-0 209 16 22. NC State 8-4 164 21 23. Maryland 9-2 123 25 24. Tulane 10-2 121 NR 25. UCLA 8-4 110 23 kill BBUSAT Dropped Out: No. 15 Mississippi State (6-6); No. 23 Miami (Fla.) (8-3); No. 25 Sacramento State (8-4).

Others receiving votes: Wake Forest (11-0) 85; Gonzaga (8-2) 82; Mississippi State (6-6) 71; Kentucky (10-2) 49; Miami (Fla.) (8-3) 31; Auburn (11-2) 28; Old Dominion (9-1) 28; Rutgers (9-1) 24; Connecticut (8-1) 22; Northeastern (6-5) 10; Long Beach State (4-6) 8; Oregon (7-5) 8; Brigham Young (7-3) 7; Missouri (9-1) 7; Purdue (12-0) 5; Southern Mississippi (8-3) 5; Texas State (10-2) 5; Mercer (11-1) 2; Tennessee Tech (10-0) 2; UC Santa Barbara (7-4) 2; Belmont (10-3) 1; UC Irvine (6-5) 1; West Virginia (7-4) 1.

Note: One ballot is missing. John Anderson of Minnesota could not be reached before the voting deadline. .

