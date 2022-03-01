CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Frederick lifts mask mandate | COVID cases, deaths fall globally | Study: Booster helps protect kids against omicron | Free child-size KN95 masks | Latest COVID-19 cases
US defender John Brooks to leave Wolfsburg at end of season

The Associated Press

March 1, 2022, 5:33 PM

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — United States defender John Brooks will leave Wolfsburg at the end of the current German season.

The 29-year-old Brooks has been with Wolfsburg since 2017, making 136 appearances across all competitions.

“I’d like to thank the VfL Wolfsburg management for their honest discussions, but I’ve decided to take on a new challenge once again,” Brooks said Tuesday on the club website.

“I’ve had the opportunity to play football at a high level for five years and it’s obviously not easy for me to leave after such a long time. I wish the team and the entire club all the best and will give my all for VfL until my last game.”

It’s been a mixed season for Wolfsburg, which played in the group stage of the Champions League for the first time since the 2015-16 season but has been mired in the lower half of the Bundesliga table and is currently 12th. Brooks has played 21 of a possible 24 Bundesliga games this season, starting 19.

Brooks has played 45 times for the U.S. national team, most recently in September.

