UMKC plays in Summit Tournament against the South Dakota

South Dakota Coyotes (18-11, 11-7 Summit) vs. UMKC Kangaroos (19-11, 12-6 Summit)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UMKC Kangaroos play in the Summit Tournament against the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Kangaroos are 11-4 in home games. UMKC is fifth in the Summit scoring 75.0 points while shooting 48.1% from the field.

The Coyotes are 11-7 against Summit opponents. South Dakota ranks fifth in the Summit scoring 32.8 points per game in the paint led by Hunter Goodrick averaging 0.6.

The teams meet for the third time this season. UMKC won 72-63 in the last matchup on Feb. 25. Evan Gilyard led UMKC with 20 points, and Tasos Kamateros led South Dakota with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gilyard is averaging 16.9 points and 3.3 assists for the Kangaroos. Marvin Nesbitt Jr. is averaging 15.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for UMKC.

Kruz Perrott-Hunt is shooting 41.9% and averaging 15.0 points for the Coyotes. Mason Archambault is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games for South Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Coyotes: 6-4, averaging 77.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 3.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

