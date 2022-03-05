CORONAVIRUS NEWS: National Park Service's mask policy changes | Big US cities drop more COVID measures | George Mason eases restrictions | Latest COVID-19 cases
UCF plays Tulsa on 4-game road slide

The Associated Press

March 5, 2022, 2:42 AM

UCF Knights (17-10, 9-8 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (9-19, 3-14 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF will aim to stop its four-game road slide when the Knights visit Tulsa.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 7-8 in home games. Tulsa is 5-16 against opponents with a winning record.

The Knights are 9-8 in AAC play. UCF scores 70.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. UCF won 76-67 in the last matchup on Feb. 15. Brandon Mahan led UCF with 17 points, and Jeriah Horne led Tulsa with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Horne is averaging 16 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Golden Hurricane. Sam Griffin is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games for Tulsa.

C.J. Walker is averaging 8.3 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Knights. Darin Green Jr. is averaging 8.8 points over the last 10 games for UCF.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 3-7, averaging 61.1 points, 24.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Knights: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 34.2 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 4.5 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

