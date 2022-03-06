Troy hosts Louisiana after Brown’s 31-point game

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (15-14, 8-9 Sun Belt) vs. Troy Trojans (20-10, 10-6 Sun Belt) Pensacola, Florida; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (15-14, 8-9 Sun Belt) vs. Troy Trojans (20-10, 10-6 Sun Belt)

Pensacola, Florida; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits the Troy Trojans after Jordan Brown scored 31 points in Louisiana’s 79-72 win against the Texas State Bobcats.

The Trojans have gone 10-3 in home games. Troy is 7-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 8-9 against Sun Belt opponents. Louisiana is second in the Sun Belt with 35.7 rebounds per game led by Brown averaging 8.6.

The teams meet for the second time this season. Louisiana won 69-59 in the last matchup on Jan. 23. Kobe Julien led Louisiana with 17 points, and Efe Odigie led Troy with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zay Williams is averaging 8.1 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Trojans. Odigie is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Troy.

Brown is averaging 15.3 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Jalen Dalcourt is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Louisiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 7-3, averaging 65.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Ragin’ Cajuns: 6-4, averaging 73.5 points, 36.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points.

