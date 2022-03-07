Towson plays Delaware after Timberlake’s 25-point game

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (20-12, 10-8 CAA) vs. Towson Tigers (25-7, 15-3 CAA) Washington; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (20-12, 10-8 CAA) vs. Towson Tigers (25-7, 15-3 CAA)

Washington; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Towson hosts the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens after Nicolas Timberlake scored 25 points in Towson’s 68-61 win over the Northeastern Huskies.

The Tigers have gone 12-2 at home. Towson ranks second in the CAA in rebounding with 33.4 rebounds. Cameron Holden leads the Tigers with 8.1 boards.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens are 10-8 in conference matchups. Delaware averages 74.4 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The teams play each other for the third time this season. Towson won the last matchup 69-57 on Feb. 28. Charles Thompson scored 15 to help lead Towson to the win, and Dylan Painter scored 19 points for Delaware.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terry Nolan Jr. is averaging 10.1 points, 3.8 assists and 1.6 steals for the Tigers. Timberlake is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Towson.

Jameer Nelson Jr. is averaging 13.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Fightin’ Blue Hens. Kevin Anderson is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Delaware.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 80.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.4 points per game.

Fightin’ Blue Hens: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 27.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

