Towson hosts Doherty and Northeastern

Northeastern Huskies (9-21, 2-16 CAA) vs. Towson Tigers (24-7, 15-3 CAA)

Washington; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern visits the Towson Tigers after Chris Doherty scored 26 points in Northeastern’s 68-63 overtime victory over the William & Mary Tribe.

The Tigers have gone 12-2 at home. Towson has a 2-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Huskies are 2-16 against CAA opponents. Northeastern allows 69.1 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.7 points per game.

The teams meet for the third time this season. Northeastern won 58-53 in the last matchup on Feb. 5. Doherty led Northeastern with 14 points, and Cameron Holden led Towson with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicolas Timberlake is scoring 14.3 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Tigers. Charles Thompson is averaging 12.2 points and 6.4 rebounds over the past 10 games for Towson.

Doherty is averaging 11.8 points and nine rebounds for the Huskies. Nikola Djogo is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northeastern.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 9-1, averaging 84.1 points, 38.6 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Huskies: 3-7, averaging 64.1 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.