Torres’ 1st-career goal sends Orlando City past Galaxy 1-0

The Associated Press

March 19, 2022, 6:17 PM

CARSON, Calif. (AP) — Facundo Torres scored his first career MLS goal on a header in the 10th minute and Pedro Gallese made it stand up as Orlando City SC earned a 1-0 victory over the LA Galaxy on Saturday.

Ercan Kara got an assist on the goal for Orlando (2-1-1).

The Galaxy (2-2-0) outshot Orlando 13-6, including a 10-3 advantage in the first half.

Gallese and LA’s Jonathan Bond both had two saves.

