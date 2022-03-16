RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Latest updates | Russian assaults continue, Ukraine pleads for more aid | 2 more journalists killed | US Senate approves investigating Putin for war crimes | How to help
Home » Sports » Tiger Roll beaten in…

Tiger Roll beaten in final run of stunning racing career

The Associated Press

March 16, 2022, 3:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHELTENHAM, England (AP) — Two-time Grand National winner Tiger Roll was unable to finish his racing career with one final victory at the Cheltenham Festival on Wednesday.

In the 45th and last run of a career which started in 2014 and earned his owner more than 1.4 million pounds ($1.8 million) in prize money, the 12-year-old Tiger Roll placed second in the Cross Country Chase after being overtaken with 200 yards (meters) to go by stablemate Delta Work.

Tiger Roll was attempting to emulate Quevega’s record six victories at the Cheltenham Festival, to go with his Grand National wins in 2018 and ’19.

Delta Work and Tiger Roll were led in together to cheers from the big crowd at Cheltenham.

“He’s been the horse of a lifetime,” owner Michael O’Leary said, “and in many ways Cheltenham has been his spiritual home.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Military spouse unemployment continues to weigh on service member families

Five key provisions in the just-signed 2022 intelligence authorization bill

Garland issues new FOIA guidance as lawmakers seek GAO study of agency challenges  

VA looks to do more with fewer facilities as it rethinks real estate needs

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up