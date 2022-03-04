Texas Southern hosts Daniels and Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M Panthers (9-17, 8-7 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (14-12, 12-5 SWAC) Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (9-17, 8-7 SWAC) at Texas Southern Tigers (14-12, 12-5 SWAC)

Houston; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M plays the Texas Southern Tigers after Jawaun Daniels scored 28 points in Prairie View A&M’s 59-53 loss to the Jackson State Tigers.

The Tigers are 6-2 on their home court. Texas Southern has a 4-3 record in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 8-7 in conference play. Prairie View A&M ranks seventh in the SWAC with 10.9 assists per game led by Jeremiah Gambrell averaging 2.8.

The teams square off for the second time this season in SWAC play. Texas Southern won the last matchup 75-74 on Jan. 29. Bryson Etienne scored 20 points points to help lead the Tigers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joirdon Karl Nicholas is scoring 9.4 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Tigers. Etienne is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Texas Southern.

Gambrell averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 10.8 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Daniels is averaging 18.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists over the past 10 games for Prairie View A&M.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 70.9 points, 37.1 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 71.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

